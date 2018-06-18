16 June 2018

South Africa: Ramaphosa Inherited an Administration Worse Than Apartheid - Bonang Mohale

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa's Bonang Mohale says it's time the country rebuilt institutions which have been "hollowed out and decimated" over the past ten years.

Mohale was speaking at the inaugural Inclusive Growth Forum held in the Drakensberg. The three-day event is being hosted by former president Kgalema Motlanthe's foundation.

Speaking as part of a panel, Mohale said the business community should be more involved in the critical developments of rebuilding institutions and policy formulation.

"Cyril inherits a public administration that is worse than what we inherited in 1994 from the apartheid system," Mohale told guests on Friday evening.Mohale, who was one of former President Jacob Zuma's fiercest critics, said Ramaphosa should not be expected to rebuild the country on his own.

"We have to put our shoulders to the wheel because as business we are heavily invested in this country. It is as much our country as it belongs to Matamela. It belongs to all of you patriotics," continued Mohale.

He reminded guests, most of whom were captains of industry, politicians, religious and civil society leaders, that the prize for liberation was "constant vigilance".

"As business we will never make the mistake of going to sleep again," he said referring to the state capture.

The Gupta family has been accused of having undue influence over Zuma, his executives and operations at some state-owned enterprises. It is alleged through this they have siphoned billions of South Africans tax money.

"We will join hands with civil society. We will become active citizens. Not only to hold publicly elected officials to account, but also in the formulation of policy so that we can demonstrate that we care deeply for the education of the black child," said Mohale.

