South Africa: Missing Gugulethu Baby Found Unharmed, Babysitter Arrested

A two-month-old baby who disappeared from Gugulethu, Cape Town, has been found in Atlantis, on the West Coast, and the babysitter suspected of kidnapping her has been arrested, Western Cape police said on Monday.

"The baby was found and united with her mother unharmed," police said in a statement.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that the baby's mother was relieved the infant was found.

Police extended the mother's gratitude to members of the public who added "eyes and ears" to the police search to find the baby and the woman.

She also thanked the Pink Ladies missing people's organisation for their work on the case.

"We didn't do it alone," said a relieved Rwexana.

The 32-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped the baby on Saturday was arrested on Sunday night and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court soon.

The baby's mother had left her baby and her eight-year-old daughter with a friend at Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu when she went shopping on Saturday morning.

When the children's mother came back she only found her eight-year-old daughter where she'd left them, her baby and her friend who had looked after the children for her were gone.

The alarm was raised and police went to the missing woman's boyfriend to see if she was there.

They were told she had fetched all her clothing and had left. It was also found that he had given her money the day before when she had asked for some.

Police opened a kidnapping case and had cast their net as far as the woman's home town of Tsolo, and Johannesburg. Police had also issued a notice to the public to help them find the baby.

The woman was arrested less than 100km away from Gugulethu. Rwexana said the woman had not demanded a ransom.

Source: News24