A 'druglord' was arrested while asleep and R1million worth of drugs seized during a raid on his home, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

"On [Friday], a sting operation was conducted in the Motetema Policing area outside Groblesdal where a 'druglord' finally met his fate," said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The suspect was caught in his sleep and apprehended on the spot."

Furthermore, three others, aged between 26 to 30, were then arrested after they were found in possession of dagga.

The druglord, 34, rented the two-bedroom house that was raided, using it as a site to manufacture his drugs.

R1 million worth of various forms of Nyaope and Rocks were seized, as were two firearms and ammunition.

The four arrested will now appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate Court on Monday.

They face charges of dealing and possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Source: News24