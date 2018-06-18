Kenya: Alarm Over Crime Surge as Doctor Shot By Gang Dies

Security authorities in Nyanza are on the spot over insecurity following shooting incidents that led to the death of a doctor and left a county staff hospitalised last week.

Dr Peter Odada, who was attached to the Kenya Medical Research Institute, was shot at a social joint in Kisumu on Friday.

The incident came barely a day after Homa Bay County assembly Principal Accountant Maurice Amek was shot at his house in Sofia Estate. He is being treated at a Kisumu hospital.

Dr Odada died Sunday morning at Aga Khan Hospital, where he had been taken after the 11pm shooting incident at the New Rainbow Bar and Restaurant in Otonglo on the Kisumu-Busia road. He was shot in the stomach and leg.

"The hospital informed us that he died at about 4am today (Sunday)," Kisumu West OCPD Wilstone Mwakio said.

He said police were investigating the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspects reportedly raided a home in the area, but escaped after an alarm was raised.

CUT THE FENCE

"They managed to cut the fence but they did not get inside the home as dogs were barking and an alarm was raised," said Mr John Obuya, a resident.

The residents said crime had soared in the area and called on police to intensify their patrols to restore order.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said they were also investigating Mr Amek's shooting. The suspects are said to have trailed Mr Amek.

"The number of the criminals has not been established, but they stole a laptop, a mobile phone and papers which were inside his bag," said Mr Tum.

The police boss said they were trying to establish if the shooting is linked to infighting among Homa Bay MCAs and an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission into the loss of more than Sh450 million.

SUSPECT ESCAPED

Elsewhere, security officials in Rachuonyo East are hunting for a 35-year-old man, who allegedly killed his step-father after he called him a name he did not like.

Mr Walter Samboi is reported to have killed 68-year-old Wilson Ogoyi after they disagreed over the name.

"After the fight, the man was taken to a private dispensary, and he was later referred to Matata Hospital in Oyugis Town. He died on arrival at the heath facility," said Mr Ongere.

The administrator said the suspect escaped when he learnt of the death of the old man.