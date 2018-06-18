Kenya: MP Opposes State Plan to Acquire Land for Military in the Mara

Trouble is brewing over plans by the State to acquire thousands of hectares to put up a military facility within the wildlife-rich Maasai Mara region in Narok County.

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta has raised a storm by opposing the sale of some 1,400 hectares targeted.

The Opposition MP argues that the move will have far-reaching negative effects on the Mara eco system and wants the plan shelved until a thorough environmental impact assessment study is done.

The affected land is in Lemek and Olkinyei private wildlife conservancies located next to the world famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

LAND FOR PASTURE

"This is land for pasture for the local community to graze their livestock which is their livelihood, and the plan is also destructive to the ecosystem," said Mr Kenta.

The MP questioned the necessity of having a military camp in the conservancy land and reads mischief in the plan arguing it's a conduit of corruption by a section of individuals.

"What is the rationale behind it, or are we just trying to create a market for one individual to sell the land and make a kill through government coffers," said Mr Kenta.

INVOLVING LOCALS

Addressing the press in Narok, Mr Kenta said the public participation exercise should be conducted first to involve the local community for the project of such magnitude to be implemented."It's wrong for the government to gazette the land transaction without involving the local community," said Mr Kenta.

He said the community is willing to buy back the land if the individual is ready to sell it at a reasonable market price.

Last week, the National Land Commission (NLC) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence said in a gazette notice that the National Government intends to acquire the parcels of land for military use.