16 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Malema Reiterates Support for Shivambu On Momonait Matter

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday reiterated his support for his chief whip Floyd Shivambu in the matter involving Treasury's director-general, Ismail Momoniat.

"If Momo fought in the struggle he would have understood what Floyd said. A revolutionary would have known that when he went into prison, when he went into exile - he would know he was fighting for black people [if was predominantly for African people]."

Malema made the comments during a Youth Day rally in Motlosana Stadium in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.

According to a Fin24 report, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu faced multiple rebukes for remarks he made in a committee meeting, where he questioned the presence of National Treasury's Momoniat.

Shivambu reportedly asked why Momoniat attended finance oversight committee meetings, and allegedly accused him of having a superiority complex which did not allow him to take orders from African seniors.

The committee and National Treasury in a statement then condemned Shivambu's remarks.

In another committee meeting, Shivambu reportedly denied censoring Momoniat and demanded an apology from the committee's chair Yunus Carrim.

Malema said, "Why is treasury always represented by an Indian when there is 80 percent African staff? Because there is a tendency [for] our Indian brothers to look down at Africans.

"I found the leaders of the EFF - all of them queuing to explain themselves. I want to tell all those journalists who wanted to organise a mob that we are not scared of SARS or the police... We are not scared of the media, you tried to destroy us before - you failed."

Malema then accused some Indian and coloured people of being racist and seeing themselves as more white than black.

Source: News24

South Africa

