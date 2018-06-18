South Africa: Suspected Cash-in-Transit Explosives Dealers to Apply for Bail

Two alleged explosives dealers have been arrested in the Barberton area in Mpumalanga as the Hawks continue with their crackdown on cash-in-transit heists, spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday.

Johan Richard Thwala, 35, and Themba Ngwenya, 32, were arrested following intelligence gathering by several specialist agencies in the Hawks and police, including the dog unit.

They appeared in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Friday to face charges of dealing in and possessing explosives.

"Various explosives including blasting cartridges, detonators, ammonium nitrate pills and detonating fuses and cash were seized during the operation," said Mulaudzi.

The Hawks suspect they are linked to the supply of explosives to cash heist syndicates.

They are being held in custody and will apply for bail on Thursday.

Security guards employed by cash-in-transit companies marched in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town last week to demand urgent protective action from government, the police and the companies for which they work.

More than 150 heists have taken place in various parts of the country since January.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre told Parliament earlier in June that five guards, two civilians and eight perpetrators had been killed while 62 guards have been injured in heists this year so far.

Author of the book Heist Anneliese Burgess wrote that criminals told her they target the vans because it is "lucrative, it's easy and it's low risk".

