Namibia: Fishing Rights Not for Everyone - Shanghala

JUSTICE minister Sacky Shanghala says young people must make use of other opportunities available because fishing rights are "not for everyone".

Shanghala made these remarks on Saturday during a youth motivational event organised by the Swapo Party Youth League to commemorate the Day of the African Child at the Khomasdal community hall in Windhoek.

It was convened to motivate the youth not to engage in activities such as drug abuse, prostitution, rape and other social ills.

At the event, Shanghala said young people should acquire education and knowledge in order to decide their own futures and that of generations to come.

"Between 18 and 35, what you do shapes the rest of your life and the generation after you. Be educated formally and emotionally. I want you to look at education as a valuable investment, both individually and collectively," he stated. The minister advised young people to take up opportunities available to them, and to stop waiting for the government to provide for them.

According to him, fishing quotas were not for everyone, and young people should therefore explore other opportunities to improve their lives.

"Now, the new thing is fishing quotas, fishing rights. People, it is not for everybody. If it were for everybody, then fine. Walking around here, there are many opportunities, but nobody is taking them," he stressed.

Shanghala was one of a number of Swapo parliamentarians who did not support discussions of the new fishing rights application conditions in the National Assembly last week.

The discussion was centred around the requirement to compel fishing rights applicants to use a proprietary limited company instead of a close corporation, as was the case in the past.

The Namibian reported last month how the new requirements have sparked mixed reactions among industry players, as some believe the latest move would only benefit the well-off. Shanghala also stated that some people were bitter about him not being prosecuted for the alleged corruption he was accused to have been involved in. According to him, there were people, including Cabinet ministers and "comrades", who have been trying to see him tried for corruption. But because of his "truthfulness and honesty", nothing has been done against him.

"Last year, there was nobody who has been talked about, written about and insulted [more than me]," Shanghala claimed. "But you know what I do, I just rub it off. Even some of them are comrades, and they took Cabinet documents and put them out there.

"With all the things they wrote last year and continue to write, I would be in jail by now. I have not been to court, nobody has served me with a warrant of arrest, or even a charge. Nada; because my values have always been to be honest and truthful. I go to bed and I snore," he said. Shanghala is one of five Cabinet ministers who were requested by President Hage Geingob earlier this year to explain the allegations of corruption following them.

The others are fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze and agriculture minister Apheus !Naruseb, as well as trade and industrialisation minister Tjekero Tweya.

At the same event on Saturday, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, however, encouraged the youth to partner those with proprietary companies to apply for fishing quotas. She said the youth league must also be vocal on issues of national interest, such as alcohol and drug abuse, corruption, crime and many others.

"As young people, you must be the driving force in the economic sector of our country. I, therefore, encourage the youth to organise yourselves into companies, and participate in applying for fishing quotas. The youth cannot be left behind," she reiterated.

The motivational event was attended by less than 100 young people.