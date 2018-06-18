Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Revamping of the Judiciary

press release

The construction of a new Court House for Curepipe as well as an earmarked amount of Rs 49 million for the upgrading of district courts have been announced in the Budget 2018-2019.

It is to be recalled that construction of the New Supreme Court Tower is already ongoing, while a site has already been identified at Forest Side for the new Court House. District courts to be upgraded are those of Pamplemousses, Souillac, Flacq and Rose Hill.

The Budget also makes provision for the revamping of the Digital Court Recording and the E-Judiciary system for the Commercial Court as well as the computerisation of the revenue collection system for all courts.

Furthermore, the District and Intermediate Courts (Civil Jurisdiction) Act will be amended so as to allow Small Claims Tribunal to henceforth hear cases of up to Rs 100,000 instead of up to Rs 25,000 and District Courts to hear cases of up to Rs 250,000 instead of up to Rs 50,000. It will also enable Intermediate Courts to have the mandate to hear cases of up to Rs 2 million and mediation cases.

The legal delay for entering a small claim case before the District Court will also be extended to two years instead of one year.