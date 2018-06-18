18 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Buhari to Sign Budget Tomorrow to Avoid Govt Shutdown'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Aziken

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign the N9.1 trillion 2018 budget of the Federal Government tomorrow after succumbing to entreaties to avoid a shutdown of the government from that day.

The president, according to reliable sources, had frowned at N500 billion increase in the N8.6 trillion proposal he submitted to the National Assembly last November. The increase was in part channelled to the legislative, the judiciary and other agencies of the government.

However, legal counsel reportedly offered by lawyers in the presidency had warned of the implications of not signing the budget immediately, which could mean using illegal instruments to draw money to run government operations.

A government source privy to the development told Vanguard, weekend, that the president was convinced to, despite his reservations, sign the budget in order not to bring the machinery of the government to a standstill as it would have meant no money to run the government.

That would have meant the first-ever shutdown of the Federal Government with the government not being able to pay for its services.

That is because the cycle of the 2017 budget ended last Wednesday, June 13 being the date in 2017 when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo signed the last budget in the absence of the then sick president.

"Any money spent would have been outside the budget, and that would have meant a constitutional infraction, and you know the president does not need to compound his problems with the National Assembly," a source familiar with the development told Vanguard.

The president's observations of the increases, it was gathered, were mollified by assurances that the increases would be covered by the increase in the budget benchmark for crude oil as provided in the parameters as reviewed by the National Assembly.

A government source disclosed that the presidency last Thursday invited the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara for the signing ceremony tomorrow.

Nigeria

Warning of Planned Attack on Agip Facilities in Niger Delta

Niger Delta Activists Forum, NDAF, has warned of planned attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta belonging to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.