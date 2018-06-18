Nigeria: Police Foil Attempt to Kidnap Customs Boss, Brother, Son

Lagos--Attempt by kidnappers to abduct a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, her younger brother and her son was, weekend, foiled by policemen attached to Area 'D' Command, Mushin, Lagos, following the arrest of two suspected members of the gang.

During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects, Olugbenga Kehinde Ojo, was discovered to be a former driver to the female Customs officer's uncle.

The kidnappers, as gathered, posed as businessmen and contacted the Customs officer's brother, Barrister Theophilus Yisa, on phone, informing him of a business proposal.

They invited Theophilus to a meeting around Lekki, to finalise the supposed deal.

However, Theophilus, as gathered, contacted the Commander, Area D, Akinbayo Olusoji, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, with a view to informing him of the deal before hand, should anything go amiss.

Suspecting that the supposed businessmen had a sinister motive, the Police ran a quick check on one of the callers, Yomi Odudare, only to discover he had been on their wanted list.

On the meeting day, Saturday, some policemen in plainclothes accompanied Theophilus to Fara-park, Ajah, where Odudare was arrested.

During investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnap gang. He claimed never to have met Theophilus or any member of his family before.

He also disclosed that his gang's intention was to kidnap Theophilus, his Customs officer sister and her son. He revealed that the idea to kidnap the trio was orchestrated by one Olugbenga Kehinde Ojo.

On the Police's directive, Odudare put a call through to Ojo, asking him to come to a designated point, that he had successfully abducted the lawyer.

When unsuspecting Ojo arrived the scene, he was subsequently arrested.

The suspects, as gathered, took the Police to a shanty surrounded by water at Eleko, along Lekki/Epe Expressway, where they intended to keep their victims hostage.

They would have killed the victims - Police

Confirming their arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, CSP Chike Oti, disclosed that the suspects intended to kill the victims had they succeeded in their plan.

According to Oti , "it was the agreement of both suspects that in order to avoid the mistakes of the notorious kidnapper, Evans, the moment any of their potential victims sights Olugbenga Ojo, a former employee of the Deputy Comptroller's uncle, that person must be killed because they all know him.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, wishes to use this opportunity to advise Lagosians to be wary of people who call them out for lucrative business deals, as it might turn out to be a ploy to kidnap or harm them.

"He assures that the Command will remain proactive in the fight against crimes in the state."