Ghana: Speaker Raps MPs for Lateness

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has admonished Members of Parliament to be time compliant in reporting to the chamber for effective parliamentary business.

Speaker Oquaye said it was "not in the interest of mother Ghana" for business of the house to be starting late as the trend has been in recent times.

Professor Oquaye expressed this sentiment in the House yesterday when it was about to commence with question session.

His admonishment was occasioned by the unavailability of the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh who was in the chamber moments earlier to answer questions advertised in the business of the day.

By the time the question was called after the House finished correcting the votes and proceedings of the previous day and the business statement for next week, the minister was nowhere to be found as his deputy, Dr Yaw Adutwum took the chair to respond to the questions.

Surprised at the absence of the minister, Speaker Oquaye sought clarification from the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu why the deputy minister was taking the questions when he had seen the minister moments earlier.

Explaining why Dr Adutwum had to sit in for the minister, the Majority Leader said the Education Minister left to attend cabinet meeting which is held on Thursdays.

Dr Opoku Prempeh was one of the earliest members to report to the House yesterday and was seated in the chamber for more than an hour before the Speaker walked in at about 11am.

Obviously unenthused about the lateness of the lawmakers to the chamber, Speaker Oquaye said if the House could not comply with the 10am time for commencement of business, then efforts should be made to change the time to 12midday.

He said if the members had reported to the chamber early, the minister would have been within time to answer the questions as the Minority had always demanded.

This is the umpteenth time the Speaker had to complain about the lateness of MPs to the chamber; an attitude he said was affecting parliamentary business.

The Speaker, meanwhile has directed the Clark of the House to on Monday and Tuesday June 18 and 19 issue appointment letters to persons who have met the criteria to be employed as research assistants to the MPs.

The yet to be engaged research assistants must hold at least a first class degree from a recognised university.

He said anything short of that qualification will not be tolerated by the Parliamentary Service Board.

Speaker Oquaye said though the MPs have the right to choose their own candidate, their operation must have impact on the delivery of the lawmakers.