Ghana: Court Declines to Hear Bail Application for Obengfo

An Accra High Court yesterday declined to hear a bail application for Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh, Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, accused of murdering Ms Stacy Ofei Darko, a deputy Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme.

Consequently, the case has been adjourned to July 21, to enable the office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, to study the bail application, which was served on the office a few minutes to commencement of proceedings yesterday.

Dr Obeng-Andoh has pleaded not guilty over the death of Ms Ofei Darko, meanwhile, the medical practitioner has been granted bail in another case of operating a medical facility and practicing medicine without license.

Currently, the accused is on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital

On June 12, an Accra District Magistrate Court, presided over by Ms Afua Sackey, asked the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, to submit a comprehensive medical report on Dr Obeng-Andoh.

She gave the order after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, told the court that the accused was hiding under the guise of ill-health to absent himself from proceedings.

The court ordered that the report should specifically state if Dr Obeng-Andoh was recuperating since he was hospitalised on May 29, 2018.

Chief Insp Apiorsonu told the court that when the investigator handling the case checked on the accused at the hospital, Dr Obeng-Andoh feigned sickness, but the administrator and the medical director said the accused was fit to stand trial.

"As we stand now, no sickness has been diagnosed to show that the accused cannot stand on his feet to stand trial," the prosecutor told the court.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Jonathan Dziasu, said that the prosecution had misinformed the court that his client was fit to stand trial.

Mr Dziasu told the court his attempt to prepare his client for court did not materialise as he was allowed to spend only five minutes with Dr Obeng-Andoh after the specialist had attended to him.