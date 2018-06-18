Ghana: Tma Supports Muslims in Tema

Tema — The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) yesterday donated food items worth GH¢53,000.00 to Muslims in Tema in support of this year's Eidul-Fitir celebration.

The items included 200 bags of rice and 150 cartons of Frytol cooking oil.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, presented the items on behalf of the President to the Chief Imam of Tema, Adam Abubakar, for distribution to mosques in the Metropolis.

Mr Annang-La was grateful to Allah for granting a successful Ramadan which he hoped would positively impact the peace and prosperity of the nation.

He advised young Muslims to engage in a modest celebration to avoid accidents that tend to mar the beauty of the festival.

Imam Abubakar on his part thanked President Akufo-Addo for the gesture and pledged the commitment of Muslims to contribute their quota to the development of the country.