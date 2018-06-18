Ghana: Fake Soldier Arrested

A man believed to be in his late 40s, who posed as a military officer with the rank of Major, has been arrested by the police, in Sunyani.

The suspect, identified as Jerry Fiifi Medicci, who claimed to be a soldier at the Sunyani Military Barracks, is reported to have attempted to assist one Solomon Tettey to be recruitment into the Ghana Prison Service, recently in Sunyani.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said Medicci dressed in a Military Police Uniform, and stationed at the Sunyani Military Baracks, approached officers of the Prisons Service to assist his client to be recruited into the service.

But, the conduct of the suspect raised suspicion, and officers of the Prison Service enquired from the Commanding Officer of Sunyani Military Barracks his identity, only to find out that he was a fake soldier.

Chief Insp Oppong said the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police, and when interrogated, the suspect confessed he was not a military person.

The Police PRO said when the police searched the suspect's lodging place at a Quest House at Techiman, a military uniform with the rank of a Major and the name Nana Kofi Hota, a military beret, two caps, a pistol holster, military T-shirts and other accoutrements were found.

Chief Insp Oppong said military ID Card with Number 200404, application forms of the Police and Immigration Service respectively as well as West African Examinations Council forms, belonging to unidentified applicants, were also found in his room.