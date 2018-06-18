15 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Fake Soldier Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Dzirasah

A man believed to be in his late 40s, who posed as a military officer with the rank of Major, has been arrested by the police, in Sunyani.

The suspect, identified as Jerry Fiifi Medicci, who claimed to be a soldier at the Sunyani Military Barracks, is reported to have attempted to assist one Solomon Tettey to be recruitment into the Ghana Prison Service, recently in Sunyani.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said Medicci dressed in a Military Police Uniform, and stationed at the Sunyani Military Baracks, approached officers of the Prisons Service to assist his client to be recruited into the service.

But, the conduct of the suspect raised suspicion, and officers of the Prison Service enquired from the Commanding Officer of Sunyani Military Barracks his identity, only to find out that he was a fake soldier.

Chief Insp Oppong said the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police, and when interrogated, the suspect confessed he was not a military person.

The Police PRO said when the police searched the suspect's lodging place at a Quest House at Techiman, a military uniform with the rank of a Major and the name Nana Kofi Hota, a military beret, two caps, a pistol holster, military T-shirts and other accoutrements were found.

Chief Insp Oppong said military ID Card with Number 200404, application forms of the Police and Immigration Service respectively as well as West African Examinations Council forms, belonging to unidentified applicants, were also found in his room.

Ghana

AMA Donates to Chief Imam

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly yesterday donated food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Shaributu… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.