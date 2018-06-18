Ghana: G.Accra Minister Receives German Ambassador

Kumasi — The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Christoph Retzlaff, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey at his office to discuss best ways to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Ghana and Germany.

He said the diplomatic relations which existed between the two countries for as far as 60 years ago had made it possible for the German government to invest about 1.3 million Euros into Ghana's economy.

Mr Retzlaff said presently, the German government invests about 60 million Euros into Ghana's economy as its support to the country every year based on the mutual agreements between the two countries.

"Germany presently has more than 30,000 Ghanaians living and working there, and this is a sign of a good relationship between the two countries," he said.

He said the German government has also invested a sum of 20 million Euros into the e-waste plant project at Agbogbloshie and intends to invest in the provision of a recycling system where people would be trained on how to recycle waste in a healthy way that would not have any adverse effect on the environment.

The Ambassador requested that the Regional Minister facilitate a fruitful economic cooperation dialogue between Ghana and Germany.

Mr Ashitey for his part outlined the functions of The Regional Coordination Council stating that the council was mandated to supervise and monitor the activities of all assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

He asked the German Ambassador to assist the region build a huge drainage system to contain waters from down pours.

The Regional Minister said the region was confronted with how to manage waste generated by the more than 1,000,000 inhabitants.

Mr Ashitey also appealed to the Ambassador to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas on technical and vocational training between the two countries.

He also asked the Ambassador to help in the training of the staff of the Regional Coordinating Council.