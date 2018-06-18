Ghana: GDFA to Hold Justifier Today

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) will hold a special justifier today at the Osu Salem Junior High School Park.

The aim, according to Mr Ransford Chartey Annan, head coach of the national deaf football team, the Black Wonders, was to identify new players to beef up the national team ahead of the Africa Deaf Football Championship in Kenya.

Today's exercise, scheduled to kick off at 3pm is opened to clubs and unattached players in the GDFA's zone 1.

Zone 1 comprises of clubs from the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern regions.

It is therefore expected to feature players from clubs such as Ambassador DFC, Heart of Wolves DFC, Tema DFC, Kasoa DFC, Deer DFC, Wild Jagua DFC, Red Stars DFC and Golden Stars DFC.

Mr. Annan appealed to all regional DFCs to inform their players about the exercise.

Individual players interested can participate.

He warned that the GDFA will not be responsible for transport or feeding allowance of all participants.