Ghana: AMA Donates to Chief Imam

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly yesterday donated food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Shaributu towards the Eid-ul-fitr celebration. The items includes bags of rice, cooking oil, drinkables and an undisclosed amount of money.

Presenting the items to the Chief Imam at his residence at New Fadama, Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive of the AMA, said the donation was the assembly's widow's mite for the celebration of the Eid.

He described Sheikh Dr Shaributu as a father for all, who feeds and shelters the vulnerable, needy and the poor including non-Muslims. Mr Sowah advised Muslims to emulate the exemplary life of the National Chief Imam.

The AMA boss asked the Muslim leader to pray for peace, development and prosperity of the country. In his response, Dr Shaributu thanked Mr Sowah for the kind gesture and urged the strengthening of the healthy relations between his office and the assembly.

He said Eid prayers would be observed at Independence Square, Accra, at 10am on Friday, June 15. He asked for Allah's (God's) blessings on the life of Mr Sowah and all Ghanaians.