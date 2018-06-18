Egypt: Prseident Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Support to Somalia

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received Friday a phone call from his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Rady said in a press statement.

The Somali president greeted President Sisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing Egypt, government and its people progress and prosperity.

The phone call touched on the latest developments on Somalia, as Farmajo reviewed the steps that his country takes in order to combat terrorism. He said that Somalia is keen on coordination and consultation with Egypt in different issues.

Sisi pointed out to the strength on relations between Egypt and Somalia, stressing Egypt's firm and supportive stance to Somalia.

He expressed Egypt's interest in continuing fostering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, added Rady.