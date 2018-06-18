16 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Prseident Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Support to Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received Friday a phone call from his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Rady said in a press statement.

The Somali president greeted President Sisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing Egypt, government and its people progress and prosperity.

The phone call touched on the latest developments on Somalia, as Farmajo reviewed the steps that his country takes in order to combat terrorism. He said that Somalia is keen on coordination and consultation with Egypt in different issues.

Sisi pointed out to the strength on relations between Egypt and Somalia, stressing Egypt's firm and supportive stance to Somalia.

He expressed Egypt's interest in continuing fostering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, added Rady.

Egypt

Africa Still Searching for Redemption At World Cup 2018

After Egypt and and Morocco, the Super Eagles were next to succumb to the fiery prowess of their opponents Croatia, in a… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.