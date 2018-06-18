Egypt: 4 Operation Rooms Designated for National Team Fans in Moscow

Foreign Ministry has designated four operation rooms in Russian cities hosting the football national team's matches, in addition to the headquarters of Egypt's embassy in Moscow, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ehab Nasr revealed on Friday.

The four operation rooms will be earmarked for meeting all needs of the national team's fans, including emergencies, Nasr said.

Officials at the four rooms will be tasked with contacting Egyptian supporters here to inform them of the most important consular instructions and how they can register data, as well as updating all media delegations on all rules set for the coverage of the World Cup matches, he added.