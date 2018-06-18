Egypt Launches Campaign to Promote Tourism During World Cup

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a campaign to promote Egypt as a tourist destination in line with the start of the soccer World Cup in Russia.

The slogan (Experience Egypt) was displayed on stadium billboards during the Pharaohs' World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday in addition to yesterday's match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

In press statements, Minister of Tourism Rania al Mashat said the campaign, dubbed Egypt - Experience & Invest, helps promote tourism to Egypt via stadium billboards in the World Cup's 64 matches.

The campaign comes within the framework of the tourism ministry's persistent efforts to lure more tourists to the country, she added.

Meanwhile, Mashat wished success for the Pharaohs in their coming matches in the tournament after their stunning performance in today's match against Uruguay.