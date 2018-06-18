16 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Directs Ministry to Immediately Release Indebted Women, Pay Off Their Debts

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the Interior Ministry to take all necessary measures to immediately release all Gharimat (indebted women) and pay off their debts from Tahya Masr (Long Live Egypt) fund.

On his Twitter account on Friday, the president stressed the necessity of releasing all female debtors to spend Eidul-Fitr with their families.

He underlined the importance of implementing social protection measures to reduce such phenomena that negatively affect social stability.

He concluded by saying "Tahya Masr".

Egypt

Africa Still Searching for Redemption At World Cup 2018

After Egypt and and Morocco, the Super Eagles were next to succumb to the fiery prowess of their opponents Croatia, in a… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.