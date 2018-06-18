Egypt: Sisi Directs Ministry to Immediately Release Indebted Women, Pay Off Their Debts

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the Interior Ministry to take all necessary measures to immediately release all Gharimat (indebted women) and pay off their debts from Tahya Masr (Long Live Egypt) fund.

On his Twitter account on Friday, the president stressed the necessity of releasing all female debtors to spend Eidul-Fitr with their families.

He underlined the importance of implementing social protection measures to reduce such phenomena that negatively affect social stability.

He concluded by saying "Tahya Masr".