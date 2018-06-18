Rwanda: APR Midfielder Hakizimana Calls for Focus as Title Race Enters Final Stretch

APR midfielder Muhadjiri Hakizimana has appealed to teammates to put more pressure on their Azam Rwanda Premier League (ARPL) title rivals with a victory over Miroplast on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder made the rallying call in a post-match interview with Sunday Sport after inspiring APR to a 2-1 win over Rayon Sports at Amahoro National Stadium on Friday.

Hakizimana netted in either half as Burundi international Pierrot Kwizera scored the consolation goal for the champions who are winless in their last four league games.

Ljubomir Petrović's side, with 54 points, are now three points ahead of second-placed AS Kigali and a nine points ahead of arch rivals Rayon Sports.

"The win against Rayon is probably our most important victory this season and is a massive boost to our league title chase. Everyone gave it their best, I can only challenge my teammates to stay focused and keep the momentum till end of the season," excited Hakizimana told Sunday Sport.

With the title race taking more dramatic twists and turns after AS Kigali lost 1-0 to struggling Kirehe FC on Friday, Eric Nshimiyimana's side can only stand a chance for a historic first league title if APR drop points twice in their remaining four match rounds.

The former Mukura midfielder further noted that, "The battle is still on. We (players) should understand there is no room for complacency, each of our four remaining league games is a must-win. We need to remain calm and take it game by game."

After Tuesday's clash game against bottom-side Miroplast on Tuesday, the military side will be back in action on June 21 against Etincelles at Kigali Stadium before hosting Gicumbi on June 24 and playing away to Espoir three days laterin Rusizi district.

On the other hand, the City of Kigali-sponsored side have a tougher job to do as they face Police FC at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday.

After the much heated affair against the law enforcers, AS Kigali will host Amagaju on June 24 before wrapping the 2017/20018 campaign with a 'tricky' trip to Musanze FC on June 27.

The double for Hakizimana past Rayon Sports' goalie Eric Ndayishimiye, took his tally to ten league goals this season.

He is also the club's leading scorer and the league's second joint-scorer alongside Wai Yeka of Musanze FC and Sunrise FC's Orotomal Alex. AS Kigali forward Jean Claude Ndarusanze is the top-scorer with 12 goals.