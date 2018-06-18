18 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Thousands Flee Operations to Eliminate Boko Haram

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — RENEWED operations by the Nigerian Army to eliminate the Boko Haram terror group has forced over 3 000 civilians to flee their homes.

The displaced civilians have been rendered homeless as host cities lack space for expansion.

Dikwa is the city most afflicted by this lack of shelter emanating from the military's so-called Operation Last Hold.

The Last Hold operation is the latest in a series by the Nigerian military to rid the Islamist militant Boko Hahram.

Arthur Maurus, Deputy Country Director of French-based Solidarites International in Nigeria, said since the beginning of May and the start of the operation launched by the Nigerian army against armed groups in the northeastern Borno State, some 27 000 people were displaced.

"They are mainly women and children," Maurus said.

Maurus said Maiduguri, the Borno capital city, lacked more space to welcome the massive arrival of displaced people.

"The city lacks more and more space to them," he said.

Maiduguri is the epicentre of the Boko Haram's bid to overthrow the government and establish an Islamist state in Africa's most populous county of over 190 million people.

Boko Haram, an Islamist terror group is involved in a violent campaign to overthrow the government and establish an Islamist state.

