Somali trader has been killed and another one wound in Cape town in latest xenophobic violence against Foreigners in South Africa.

An unidentified gunman stormed a Somali-owned shop in the port city on South Africa's Southwest coast leading the death of Abdullahi Mohamed Mohamed.

In the recent years, dozens of Somalis have been killed in what seems to be orchestrated gang violence.

Ali Arabay, a businessman who survived from attack said another businessman was wounded in the attack.

"Several men armed with pistols accosted and opened fire at close range. We escaped from the shop (but) unfortunately the bullet hit two businessmen, Abdullahi succumbed to injuries he sustained from the attack and another trader escaped with injuries," Arabay said.

He noted that the assailants managed to escape from the crime scene before law enforcement agencies arrived.

The attack comes barely two days after another Somali businessman identified as Ali Yussuf killed in a heinous attack.

The renewed attacks are reminiscent of January xenophobic attacks carried out by armed men from the hosting community in the country.

Early this year, Amnesty International accused the South African government of lacking the political will to avert xenophobic attacks.

"There is a lack of political will on the part of the government to deal with issues of violence and xenophobia in a sustainable way," said Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International South Africa, "and the consequence of this inertia has resulted in continuing sporadic bursts of violence which often end in deaths, injuries and damage to property."