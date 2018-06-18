Africa: Ft 2017/18 Best African XI - CDM - Thomas Partey

The 2017/18 season was as entertaining as any. Our African players took the European leagues by storm once more as they were taught by the legends who left a mark in these leagues as early as the 1970s. Most definitely, Mo Salah has been the talk of the town for his remarkable contribution to his club, Liverpool both in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. In this piece, we are looking at the best African players to have played this season by each position and see who deserves to rub shoulders with the Egyptian King in the Starting XI. Here are our FT 2017/18 African Players of the Year lined up in a 3-5-2 formation.

CDM - Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid & Ghana]

Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Teye Partey had a great season playing for the Spanish club. The Ghanaian has grown to become an important player in the starting lineup of the Madrid club where he contributed both defensively as well as instigating attacks to the opposition. Thomas predominantly plays as a DM but his versatility allows him to cover up in the right-back or even centre-back positions when his teammates are injured or need to be rested. He played 53 games across all competitions this season where his performances helped his team to a UEFA Europa League trophy as well as a second placed finish in the La Liga ahead of Real Madrid. Partey's closest competitor in this position is Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria who had an amazing season with Leicester as well but just fell short when comparing him to the outstanding Ghanian. None of these players will be at the grandest football tournament in June so the summer will probably be filled with transfer speculations because they really are good players being sought after by bigger clubs.