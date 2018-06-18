Africa: Best African XI - CM - Naby Keita

The 2017/18 season was as entertaining as any. Our African players took the European leagues by storm once more as they were taught by the legends who left a mark in these leagues as early as the 1970s. Most definitely, Mo Salah has been the talk of the town for his remarkable contribution to his club, Liverpool both in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. In this piece, we are looking at the best African players to have played this season by each position and see who deserves to rub shoulders with the Egyptian King in the Starting XI. Here are our FT 2017/18 African Players of the Year lined up in a 3-5-2 formation.

CM - Naby Keita [RB Leipzig & Guinea]

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita is another midfielder who had a great individual season. The Guinea international is known for his creative prowess. The player scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in the German Bundesliga this season but this was not enough to secure his team a European spot for next season. His pending move to Liverpool is set to be completed on the 1st of June when the transfer window officially opens. The player has drawn comparisons from players like Iniesta and Xavi of Spain who is considered to be Legends of the game. He is just 23 years of age and is ready to test himself in the most competitive league in the world. His national team, however, is miles away from being a competitive team and he has so much responsibility if he is to one day lead them to a qualification to the FIFA World Cup. For now, he will have to watch the aforementioned players this year in Russia.