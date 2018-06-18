18 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shilling Depreciated By 1.47% in a Year Despite Interventions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludger Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam — The shilling has depreciated by 1.47 per cent in a year, despite the regular interventions of the central bank to control volatility, according to the latest Monthly Economic Review (MER) published by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

According to the May MER, the shilling depreciated against the US dollar to Sh2,270.3 per US dollar from Sh2,258.2 per US dollar in the preceding month.

"On annual basis, the shilling depreciated by 1.47 per cent from Sh2,237.3 per US dollar in April 2017, reads part of MER.

Transactions in the inter-bank foreign exchange market (IFEM) rose to $139.1 million in April 2018 from $118.5 million in the preceding month, following increase in seasonal demand for foreign exchange for imports, according to the same report.

"The Bank of Tanzania participated in the IFEM for the purpose of managing liquidity and smoothening out undue exchange rate volatility by selling a total of $99 million," BoT report reads.

An independent economist, Mr Joseph Matala, told The Citizen that since 2016/17 financial stability of a Shilling has been sluggish against powerful foreign currencies due to the fact that the country's export capacity has been weakening.

"In 2016/17 financial year the country's exports declined by almost half and the recent data show that there are no any efforts to restore exports at the required level of stabilizing the national currency," said Mr Matala.

Regarding what should be done to boost exports, he said there was a need to embark on market driven industrialization to produce goods and services that fetch lucrative market in the global arena.

Tanzania

Women to Save 15% On Sanitary Pads

Tanzanian women are expected to save a minimum of Sh7,000 per year following the scrapping of Value Added Tax (VAT) on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.