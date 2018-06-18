Ethiopia: 1,439th Eid Al-Fitir Colorfully Celebrated . Council Urged Faithful to Embrace Peace, Unity

ADDIS ABABA- While celebrating the 1,439th Eid al-fitir holiday, the Muslim society called on to show their fervent support for the country's sustainable peace and stability.

In his opening remark during the celebration of the 1439th Eid al-fitir yesterday at Addis Ababa Stadium, President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council (EIASC) Sheikh Mohamed-Amin Jamal said that the recent conflicts raised, in relation to ethnic, race and identity, in some parts of the country do not have ground in Islamic faith.

Although the government took measures to halt unrests and create national consensus so far, there is a lot to work more addressing problems still erupted in some parts of the country, Sheikh Mohamed added.

As peace and stability are sources of the Islamic belief, the President called on Muslims to take their part in halting the evil acts of anti-peace forces. Standing beside the government, the Muslim society must also take responsibility in ensuring peace and stability in this country, he added.

According to Sheikh Mohamed-Amin, the peaceful power transition and the discussions held for national consensus are key decisions by the government to unravel differences. These perceptible efforts are now bringing positive outcomes in solidifying peaceful co-existence and brotherhood between the people, the President remarked.

According to the President, jointly with the government, the Council will work on ensuring for sustainable peace in parallel with protecting the faith of the religion.

In addition, recalling the Africa Freedom Day held on June 16 with the theme: "Let's Support Street Children," the President also called on Muslims to support and care for children.

Mayor of Addis Ababa City Diriba Kuma for his part said that respecting the core values of co-existence and tolerance, citizens need to cooperate each other to fight against poverty, which is the sole enemy of the country.

As to him, the recent problems erupted in some parts of the country became a reason for loss of many innocent peoples' lives, displacement, and property damages, he added.

Diriba stated that religious institutions have significant role to solve problems - in a modern way - peaceful discussions. Since creating sustainable peace is crucial for the enhancing the country's economic developments and political reforms, all Muslims have to play their due role to make the country reach middle income status, he said.

Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Higher Council president Mohamed Sharif on his part said that Muslims have to keep celebrating the Ramadan month in providing charity and supporting kindness in their day-to-day life.

He also called on all Muslims to celebrate the Eid al-fitir holiday by serving displaced people.

Mohamed added that as Addis Ababa is the capital of Africa and a seat for many diplomatic institutions, the city residents should support the infrastructural developments of the city.