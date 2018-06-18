Ethiopia: Corporate Governance for Effective Private Sector

While welcoming the ruling party's decision to partially privatize some of the state owned mega enterprises, the issue of corporate good governance is also raised as a determinant factor in sustaining their success in the future.

After many years of resistance to issues of privatizing the SOEs, the ruling party Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has recently passed decision to sell stakes of these mega companies to local and foreign investors.

Among the major mega companies mentioned are Ethiopian Airlines, the biggest airline of the continent, Ethiotelecom, a state monopoly with the largest number of mobile phone subscribers in Africa, Ethiopia Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise that stands Africa's largest company with about 17 vessels as well as hydropower plants.

Local enterprises, competing parties and other international institutions have been requesting the government to privatize the institutions for various reasons including ensuring effective and efficient service delivery, reducing corruption.

Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations Secretary General Getachew Regassa also agrees with the fact that privatization of companies will bring about efficiency and expansion of the companies.

He however contends that careful examination into the characteristics of the companies to be privatized needs to precede the actual privatization. "Companies that should be privatized are those whose posture declines under public holdings and are believed to have better efficiency under private ownership. But there should be due

attention when privatizing enterprise that are performing efficiently under public ownership." Getachew explained.

"We need to create institutions, strengthen them, form equity, financing, stock exchange and the like"

Getachew further underlined that efficiency can come only from the private sector. As an example, he contrasted the growth trend of Ethiopian airlines with that of Kenya Airways and South African Airways.

"Though I have no idea about the internal efficiency of Ethiopian Airlines, what we all see is that it is ever growing rapidly. IT has also overtaken Kenya Airway whose stake is 48% by government, 38 percent by financiers' consortium and 14 percent by KLM, Dutch Airline."

He elaborated that out of the 48 agreements South African Airlines concluded, 68 percent were faulty leading it to bankruptcy. However in the case of companies like ethiotelecom the privatization can for sure result in efficiency as there would be

Hence the government should think twice before the actual privatization and differentiate between which enterprise to privatize and when.

On the other hand, Mesenbet Shenkute, a management consultant says it is not for the first time the government is privatizing enterprises. There is a good experience in the past and many enterprises have succeeded after privatization.

She insisted that the government's move to sell stakes from these mega companies is even late as compared to the significance to the country. "It can bring a large amount of capital, will add efficiency and knowledge transfet." she indicated.

Stressing the importance of the privatization for the efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery, Dr Tilaye Kassahun, Professor of Business at St. Mary University says these companies determine the fate of the nation. They should not be sold for anyone who just comes up with the money, but due attention should be made on the process and the interest of those who secure the ownership afterwards.

"For example if electric power is owned by private sector they may deny the peoples interest and impose their own self-interest, i.e. maximizing profit. But this should be handled reasonably." Dr. Tilaye noted.

According to Tilaye, even though the government keeps the lion's share of the ownership, the shareholders may pressurize it in various ways. Therefore due attention should be made on the transparency of the process of privatization including the ultimate interest of those who acquire the ownership through privatization.

The main issue raised in connection with the privatization of the enterprises is the matter of ensuring the sustainability of the enterprises.

Since the transfer of the enterprises is inevitable, Getachew suggests that due attention should be given for ensuring corporate good governance as it is related to the transparent and accountable operation of companies. "Corporate governance is an issue related to business ethics especially in companies that are managed by a board."

Corporate good governance is a new practice in the country, according to Getachew. Considering the need to assist companies managed by a board, Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association took the initiative to establish Ethiopian Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI) in 2013.

ECGI has a membership of 126 local companies and in a member of African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN). The aim of the institute is to make sure that the companies have modern management and organizational structure, to operate free from corruption, abide by the rules and regulations of the government and thereby become profitable, Getachew elaborated.

He further indicated that though the initiative is a good start, stakeholders need to do a lot of work in the future to ensure good governance in companies.

Procedures like transparency and disclosure in a corporate system are vital steps in ensuring the effectiveness of a board in managing corporate companies which leads them to success and growth according to Getachew.

Therefore the government needs to encourage institutions including the media in promoting transparency in the operation of corporates, he stressed.attention when privatizing enterprise that are performing efficiently under public ownership." Getachew explained.

"We need to create institutions, strengthen them, form equity, financing, stock exchange and the like"

Getachew further underlined that efficiency can come only from the private sector. As an example, he contrasted the growth trend of Ethiopian airlines with that of Kenya Airways and South African Airways.

"Though I have no idea about the internal efficiency of Ethiopian Airlines, what we all see is that it is ever growing rapidly. IT has also overtaken Kenya Airway whose stake is 48% by government, 38 percent by financiers' consortium and 14 percent by KLM, Dutch Airline."

He elaborated that out of the 48 agreements South African Airlines concluded, 68 percent were faulty leading it to bankruptcy. However in the case of companies like ethiotelecom the privatization can for sure result in efficiency as there would be

Hence the government should think twice before the actual privatization and differentiate between which enterprise to privatize and when.

On the other hand, Mesenbet Shenkute, a management consultant says it is not for the first time the government is privatizing enterprises. There is a good experience in the past and many enterprises have succeeded after privatization.

She insisted that the government's move to sell stakes from these mega companies is even late as compared to the significance to the country. "It can bring a large amount of capital, will add efficiency and knowledge transfet." she indicated.

Stressing the importance of the privatization for the efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery, Dr Tilaye Kassahun, Professor of Business at St. Mary University says these companies determine the fate of the nation. They should not be sold for anyone who just comes up with the money, but due attention should be made on the process and the interest of those who secure the ownership afterwards.

"For example if electric power is owned by private sector they may deny the peoples interest and impose their own self-interest, i.e. maximizing profit. But this should be handled reasonably." Dr. Tilaye noted.

According to Tilaye, even though the government keeps the lion's share of the ownership, the shareholders may pressurize it in various ways. Therefore due attention should be made on the transparency of the process of privatization including the ultimate interest of those who acquire the ownership through privatization.

The main issue raised in connection with the privatization of the enterprises is the matter of ensuring the sustainability of the enterprises.

Since the transfer of the enterprises is inevitable, Getachew suggests that due attention should be given for ensuring corporate good governance as it is related to the transparent and accountable operation of companies. "Corporate governance is an issue related to business ethics especially in companies that are managed by a board."

Corporate good governance is a new practice in the country, according to Getachew. Considering the need to assist companies managed by a board, Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association took the initiative to establish Ethiopian Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI) in 2013.

ECGI has a membership of 126 local companies and in a member of African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN). The aim of the institute is to make sure that the companies have modern management and organizational structure, to operate free from corruption, abide by the rules and regulations of the government and thereby become profitable, Getachew elaborated.

He further indicated that though the initiative is a good start, stakeholders need to do a lot of work in the future to ensure good governance in companies.

Procedures like transparency and disclosure in a corporate system are vital steps in ensuring the effectiveness of a board in managing corporate companies which leads them to success and growth according to Getachew.

Therefore the government needs to encourage institutions including the media in promoting transparency in the operation of corporates, he stressed.