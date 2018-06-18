Ethiopia: The Historical City in Cryosleep

'When the struggle was hard and everything went wrong

Jimma Aba Jiffar was every man kind's home"

So many things had been said by so many people about this old City in its early periods of time. Fascinating proverbs, that depicts its prosperity, generous hospitality of its people and how strangers used to be attracted to its cultures, have been passed from generation to generation by oral traditions. Elderly people still hold on to these oral traditions.

Jimma, currently small town of a zone administration in Oromia State, had been one of the largest trade roots and the richest kingdom of ancient Ethiopia. It was the largest and most powerful of the five kingdoms of Gibe known as Jimma, Enarya, Gera, Guma, and Gomma. Its people, originated from the Mecha Oromo tribal root, have been ruled by different kings through the traditional governmental system called the Gada system. Coffee, gold, zibad and furniture had been the major export commodities and the largest trade root used to be stretched in the south direction to Zanzibar.

Mohamed Ebn Dawud Aba Jiffar was the 8th king of Jimma and the first to embrace Islam. He was well known for his wealthy, peaceful administration and cooperation with the central government particularly of Emperor Menelik. Aba Jifar II ruled from 1878 to 1932. His old palace, which was built by local architectures, still stands on northern age of the town.

The palace of Aba Jifar II at Jiren: This impressive palace that is about 8 kms from the center of Jimma city was built by the cost of 400 kg of Gold and 65000 Maria Theressa Dollars towards the end of 1860's. The palace stands with colorful architectural beauty. In the compound of the palace still stand other four buildings: the public mosque, the mosque of Abba Jifar, residential palace of Aba Jifar, residential palace of Aba Jobir and Aba Dula (the grandson of Aba Jifar).

There is also a museum which, displays most of historical materials of King Abba Jifar, his kingdom and cultural objects of local Oromo People. The first set of collection in this museum is the personal household furniture of the king that includes beds of Abba Jifar, armchairs, utensils, religious manuscripts and others.

Abdulkarim Aba Gero whose family line is closely related with King Abba Jifar is one of the elderly residents of Jimma and has deep knowledge of the past historical accounts of the old City. Whenever he spoke of Jimma and its past history, his eyes would shine and his voice go loud with emotions.

I and other journ-alists who approached him seeking for detail history of Jimma were so astonished by his very incredible memory. He told us every historical events and most of all, we couldn't keep our excitement when he remembered and told us the letters written between the king and Emperor Menelik word by word line by line.

Abajifar used to send gifts, that have been footprints of the local architects and weavers for Emperor Menelikand Empress Tahaytu. On a letter written to Aba Jifar Menelik had sent his compliment about a gift saying that it was remarkable and better than the products of Europeans.

Empress Tahayitu on the other hand used to have good weavers who were from Jimma. And these weavers left the palace in Enttotto Addis Ababa because of a disease out break and she would send a letter to Aba Jiffar asking what would be done to have the weavers returned, said AbdulKarim.

"When the central government faced economic crisis, Emperor Menelik used to require financial supports from Aba Jifar. Aba Jifar never hesitated from providing what was required with great sense of generosity,"

According to him, Jimma has been a center of trade, civilization and great wealth in ancient times. Its prosperity has reached its pick during King Jifar. People from central Ethiopia and other parts of the world used to come for trade and make permanent settlements in Jimma affected by the hospitality of its people. Abdulkerim told us that people who travel to Jimma used to say "I shall not die before I reach Jimma."

After observing the friendly culture, hospitality and generosity of the people as well as its natural geographic beauty, a journalist who came from Middle East in 1963 once said "I think the road to the gates of heaven is through Jimma".

It was a place where many people from different ethnicities and with different religions have lived peacefully. "There have been 'Madrasa schools' where Muslims and Christian children (students) used to learn Arabic language and the holy Quran together," he noted.

Jimma's socioeconomic atmos-phere has been on a good vibe even during the times of the fascist Italian invasion. Sports like football and cinemas were introduced.

However, if we see the current Jimma comparing with the past one, the old city is just a small town and has not made considerable progress. It looks like it is laid in a hibernation pod to stay for unknown cryosleep period.

Even though, Jimma Aba Bunna is currently the leading club in Ethiopian premier league, the town is still stuck with its old stadium. Coffee is the main source of income but there is not much trade activities.

Jimma Aba Jifar's palace, which should have been a historical heritage and major tourist site doesn't seem to gain the necessary protection from natural and man-made damages. It is just an isolated palace under the attack of termites. The city busses that used to give service back in the good day are now retired. But this could be due to the spreading number of small taxies called the Bajjajs. This Bajajs would take you wherever you want with fair price.

Of course, there are signs that the old City is trying to awake. There are some international hotels built and giving service with good hospitality. I have observed some young tourists who are interested on the natural rain forests of coffee around this zone.

Some sources even indicate that, Arabica coffee was first discovered in Jimma Zone of Oromia State particularly in Gomma woreda. This Woreda is almost fully covered by natural coffee forests. The people still lead their lives by producing coffee. Productivity is increasing from time to time but market link and fair price for their coffee is something that government and international communities need to consider, according to some farmers.

Meanwhile, this old city and the surrounding has never lost its natural beauty as well as the hospitality of its people with their traditional coffee customs. Anyone who came as a guest would return with best memories. Abdulkarim also said it is a tradition that people are expected to say "May coffee and peace remain at your house for life" when the coffee ceremonies are over.

And I would like to conclude by saying that may the old city rise and prosper again.