Ethiopia: Containing Waste in Construction Sector

As the construction booms, so are the challenges. The sector which is mobilizing staggering resources in terms of finance , manpower and materials also faces waste in different ways.

The wealth creating sector has incubated local contractors, consultants and small and micro enterprises. The sector is growing by leaps and bounds thanks to the growing number of cement and chemical factories. The rising number of middle and upper classes, puts more demand for better house and infrastructure creating unsaturated market for both local and global contractors. As a labour-intensive sector, it also absorbing many more people through the micro and small scale enterprises.

According to recent study besides different constraints, materials waste is costing construction sector dearly leading to further project delays, extra costs and mismanagement as the sector continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

However, the sector which is expanding dramatically over the years has remained exposed to waste during design, operation, construction and administration. Delay in construction material supply, lack of trained manpower, poor coordination among the different actors in the sector are mostly the factors leading to huge waste, said Eng. Abera Bekele who conducted research on construction waste. For instance, the 40/60 housing project faces 10 percent of waste in physical materials, Eng. Abera adds.

"As a nation we need to find a tool that lead to proper and effective project execution. A better project management mechanism that can save money and time. But the easiest way of doing that is to adopt best experiences."

Albeit global phenomena, constru- ction waste is considered to pose serious problems to countries with no effective construction project manag ement tools. While signaling high level of constru ction activity, waste has always been a problem, noted Eng. Abera, who is also President of Ethiopian Construction Contractors Association.

Lack of proper designs, material specifications, detailed activities and procedures to be followed during construction or renovations are mainly attributable to poor construction qualities, said Tsegay Moshe Material Study, Supply and Capacity Building Director at the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Project, after stating the acuteness of the burden of construction materials waste in the country.

Companies that address these challenges head-on and re-imagine their business processes will be poised for significant growth. Businesses that fail to take the challenges seriously, however, will face an uphill battle for viability, said Tsedeke.

Even as the economy and urban areas expand, the demand for construction could go bigger. And if the above challenges are addressed step by step, with proper strategies and polices in place Ethiopia could paint a rosy future for the sector. According to sources even the sector is projected that the country's construction sector outgrew that of neigh boring countries.

Beside promoting KAIZEN , Lean Construction is another best alternative. It is a philosophy about managing and improving the construction process to profitably deliver what the customer needs, he recommended. The concept is about maximizing value at the same time minimizing waste. It has been successful in UK, Malaysia, USA, Egypt and Ghana.

Poor site management and superv- ision are also aggravating the problem. The consequence of waste are enormous that it directly increases the cost and period of construction. In facat, the nation has tried to mitigate waste by putting in place keizen philosophy. "As a ministry we are trying to build the capacity of contractors, operators and project mangers on how to implement KAIZEN and reduce waste."

He further said that reducing and promoting the reuse and recycling of construction waste should be a priority to save the limited resource of construction materials.

Before construction, there must be carefully prepared material specif- ications , bill of quantity and site mana gement manuals. In the areas where KAIZEN was implemented , it has been observed that waste has been minimized while projects have been finalized prior to the set schedule.

Addis Ababa Housing Project Office General Manager Hargot Alemu for his part said that it is understandable that construction waste through its consequences are enormous could not totally be avoided. Housing projects have many objectives it aims to create jobs for new graduates , new recruits which may consequently lead to waste. Using advanced construction techn- ology, bringing attitudinal change on the mindset of workers mechanisms

Waste could result from lack of professionalism and rent-seeking mentality. So it requires daunting task to capitalize on KAIZEN as a means to control the construction process and mitigate waste. " Besides, we have consultants and supervisors on the ground who monitor the construction process of the housing projects." It demands holistic approach to reduce waste and the office is conducting study to come up with best and effective mechanisms, the General Manager stated.