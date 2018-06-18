Ethiopia: Era Says Expressway Projects Going As Scheduled

ADDIS ABABA - The construction of two projects of Modjo-Hawassa expressway is being undertaken as per of schedule while bidding process sees finalization to commence the last two projects, Ethiopian Road Authority (ERA) told The Ethiopian Herald.

The 202.5 Kms expressway construction which costs 13 billion Birr is phased in four projects, Modjo-Meki , Meki-Zeway, Zeway-Arsi Negele and Arsi Negele-Hawassa, said ERA Communication Director, Samson Wondimu.

Modjo-Meki project, 56.4 Kms, which is under construction at a cost of 3.6 billion Birr will be completed late in the coming Ethiopian year, he said, adding 58.1 percent of the finance was obtained from African Development Bank (AfDB) and the remaining 41.9 percent was covered by the government of Ethiopia.

"The road passes on route that had no road previously; hence, it is sure to enhance socio-economic activities."

The second phase, 37 Kms Meki-Zeway project, worth over two billion Birr is also 24 percent complete with finance secured from Korea Exim Bank, according to Samson.

He also added that a 3.1-billion Birr loan agreement has been reached with the World Bank to commence the third project, 57.1 Kms Zeway-Arsi Negele project.

The last one, 52 Kms Arsi Negele-Hawassa project, is under way with fund covered by the government of Ethiopia and Chinese Exim Bank 15 percent and 85 percent in that order.

Apart from expediting import-export through port Mombasa, the road has also significance in linking major towns, districts and agricultural as well as industrial zones.

The project is also part and parcel of the Great East African Corridor- section of transAfrican highway.

The Ethiopian government is investing hugely to interconnect the country with neighboring countries to ease import-export business.