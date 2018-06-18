18 June 2018

Nigeria: Okowa Tasks Traditional Rulers On Peace, Unity

By Festus Ahon

Asaba — Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace and unite the people of their kingdoms to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Speaking during the 90th birthday of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Chukwuka Okonjo, Okowa who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, stressed the need for them to promote peace for sustainable development in their kingdoms.

Congratulating the monarch, he said that 90th birthday anniversary was worth celebrating.

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, who also attended the ceremony, described the monarch as a father, adding that Obi Okonjo impacted him very much as a student.

Speaking with newsmen, former Minister of Finance and daughter of the monarch, Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala said: "My father is a man of integrity, excellence and strong intellectual strength, a peace maker and father who paid so much attention to each of his children.

"And beyond his children, he has trained more than 20 people from secondary school to university level."

