ADDIS ABABA - People need to take FAW seriously to prevent the possible damage on crops, said Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. Along with the pervasive nature of the worm people's lack of attention to properly applying prevention methods is one of the factors aggravating the spread of the worm.

Public Relations and Communication Office Head with the Ministry Alemayehu Berhanu told The Ethiopian Herald that FAW is preventable with both the application of chemicals or pesticides as well as manually.

But the application of chemicals has various side effects like its costliness, damage on health. It does not also kill the worms by penetrating into the crops.

However people can eliminate the worm effectively by manually picking and killing them from the crops.

He noted that the fall army worm which entered into the country in 2017 has now spread over around 2.1 million hectares of land throughout the country. Fall army worm can attack 80 types of plans and especially damages plants with wide leaves like Maize, sugarcane and the like.

If the worm is not eradicated on time it is likely to cause severe damage the whole part of the countries as the worm devours food crops, noted Alemayehu.

Furthermore, farmers in neighboring African countries have managed to preserve 40 percent of the product from the worm by manually killing while in Ethiopia the method accounts for only 5.7 percent the FAW infested farms.