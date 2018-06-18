Ethiopia: TPLF Urges EPRDF Executive to Carefully Implement Decisions

ADDIS ABABA- Concluding its urgent meeting held June 10-12 on Tuesday, Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) Central Committee urged the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front's (EPRDF) Executive to carefully implement its decisions regarding the Algiers agreement and the full and/or partial transfer of public enterprises to private holding.

The Committee also underlined the need for taking into consideration of the benefit and interest of the public while implementing the Algiers Agreement and aligning to developmental and democratic path in transferring the public enterprises.

According to the Committee's Statement, the decision to bring durable peace between the brother nations of Ethiopia and Eritrea is appreciable but it should be compounded with ample discussion among the wider public who paid sacrifices to defend the country's sovereignty ahead of the announcement via media.

"... the enforcement has to be dealt with carefully as the boarders of Ethio-Eritrea have bigger connotation than the other boarders of Ethiopia."

Here under follows the full statemetnt

TPLF during the 17 years armed struggle and the development, peace and democratic endeavors of the last quarter of a century collaborated with sister parties earned tremendous victories.

The silver bullet to this victory is ascribable to the sound and excellent revolutionary trajectory that it has maintained over the last 43 years. It is the result of the endurance to the clear fathom and the ardent struggle as well as its ability to rally the people behind a noble goal.

In the renaissance period of the last 27 years in general, and over the last 17 years in particular, the party has achieved in registering all-round changes in the country. The struggle has halted the danger of disintegration and back- wardness and turned it into a new chapter of national pride. The struggle has brought about equity in development and awarded the public with socio-economic benefits.Indeed, the Revolutionary Democratic Line has protected the country from falling into the abyss: it has ensured the equality of nations, nationalities and peoples; and caused the creation of the new Ethiopia and promised the country's renaissance being the only line.

This revolutionary and democratic line which brought miracle to the country faced dangers in the recent years. EPRDF has already analyzed as its leadership ceased its democratic characters and stepped into the quagmire of rent seeking.

The deep reform activity sought after to heal the wounds has also brought limited results. Understanding this scenario, TPLF has passed decisions thoroughly discussing on the EPRDF executive recent decisions and the forthcoming struggle directions.

Decisions

A. TPLF Central Committee has gone through a report the executive committee presented to it regarding the June 28/2017 EPRDF executive decision which aims to peacefully deal with the Ethio-Eritrea conflict as well as on public enterprises.

1. More than anything else, The EPRDF executive diverted from the strict trajectory as it has failed to base itself on the March 2018 EPRDF Council's decision and evaluation which made crystal clear the leadership problems and the ensuing harms; and it as well could have evaluated the extent of the deep reform.

2. Another basic issue that the EPRDF Executive could have noticed is that it has slipped from focusing on long-term solution to the current economic challenges and has stressed on the outcome of the challenge; it also lost focus on discussing the limitation in using developmental and democratic line to overcome the challenge by mobilizing the public in general, governmental as well as private investors.

3. Meanwhile, regarding the Ethio-Eritrea decision, following the conclusion of Ethio-Eritrean War, EPRDF-led government of Ethiopia accepted the agreement unconditionally for the sake of peace of the Horn in general and the brotherly people of the two countries in particular; it as well worked for its implementation by consulting its members and the public as well as by collaborating with the international community.

However, due to various reasons, durable peace has not been ensured. Thus, the TPLF Central Committee has concluded as the decision of EPRDF Executive is timely and proper.

But, the enforcement has to be dealt with carefully as the boarders of Ethio-Eritrea have bigger meaning than the other boarders of Ethiopia.

In relation to this, the TPLF Central Committee expresses its gratitude to the people's militia and the people that lived in the Ethio-Eritrea border area and abandoned their jobs and homes to defend the country's sovereignty, joining the Defense Force, it compliment the sacrifices paid and decided to support them in consultation with EPRDF and the federal government.

4. The EPRDF decision to overcome the economic challenges facing the country through participating the public in the ownership of public enterprises such as Tele Com, Electric Power Generation firms, Logistics Services and Ethiopian Airlines, holding the majority share, and to fully or partially transfer the remaining to private investors is not in conflict with our programs and policies; it was decided in the past congress and is timely.

5. The announcement of issues pertaining to the Ethio-Eritrea durable peace and the public enterprises to the public, taking the Executive's decision as a final one, and without referring it to the EPRDF Council as well as devoid of affiliate parties and other pertinent bodies' discussion was taken as limitation.

6. Indicated that public announcement of the issue which the nations, nationalities and peoples, from all walks of life, paid sacrifices without adequate public consultations resulted in anger and confusion.

B. One important part of TPLF Central Committee is the prevailing regional and national issues and the forthcoming direction of struggles. The challenges facing the developmental trajectory and Constitution has been evaluated at both levels of EPRDF and TPLF.

Nevertheless, it has decided that the scope and meaning of the challenges should further be evaluated in depth; thus, passed the following decisions.

1. EPRDF's council on its decision on March 2018 has categorically stated that the identified problems and measures shall be implemented strictly. In this regard, the Central Committee of TPLF requires EPRDF to assess the deep renewal stage.

2. The fight between democratic and rent seeking elements is primarily driven by the people who have been beneficial of the democratic and developmental achievements made by revolutionary democracy. To do so, the Central Committee has decided to do its level best and commit itself to work relentlessly together with the people and its members.

3. TPLF's Central Committee also calls for the revision of the ongoing appointment of government officials as it is not following EPRDF's and institutional procedures.

4. TPLF's Central Committee has also decided to recognize its former leaders.

5. TPLF together with the people will fight any antidemocratic activities, which is against the federal system, that would disturb the peace and unity of Tigray people by imposing the issues of identity and borders settled by the FDRE Constitution

6. TPLF together with the people will also make extensive efforts to maintain the values of revolutionary democracy as it has been done along the path.

The party on its dialogue with the people has identified many problems. In this regard by identifying the proper remedial, the party has decided to relentlessly work to address the issues.

TPLF Central Committee commends the support and efforts of the people in renewing the party, and maintaining its democratic and developmental path and called on the public to continue their struggle in organized manner.

At this juncture the Party will like to reiterate that it is ready to work with other parties operating peacefully and legally.

TPLF Central Committee also urges the people to fight internal and external elements trying to weaken and attack TPLF and Tigray People.

9 TPLF's Central Committee also calls for urgent EPRDF's Executive and Council meetings.

Let's work to strengthen our Constitutional System.

Long live our Martyrs!

June 13, 2018