Ethiopia: That's the Way to Normalcy!

Ethiopia's decision to fully accept and implement the Algiers accord promises the end of the cold-war like situation long prevailed between the two countries and announces the beginning of new cooperation era between Addis Ababa and Asmara.

But reducing the Ethio-Eritrean ties to the level of boarder delimitation and demarcation is just a scant look to the historical, cultural and religious similarities of the two peoples which cannot be scooped up by the unfolding of bad events.

It is not; therefore, as few people are obsessed with what could go to Eritrea with the implementation of the agreement, may be large tract of land. And what Ethiopia could lose. Even, they attempt to comprehend the implementation in the context of the fate of the community living in that area, not to mention the split of chapels and grave yards.

They could literally be right. But that is absolutely wrong when we put it in broader context of the two peoples' ties. Like no other two countries of the world, Ethiopians and Eritreans are one and the same people living in different sovereign states. They share the same language, culture and religion as well as history.

Like any two similar people victimized by the Bismarck's partition of Africa project, the two people were subject to line artificial boundaries. But that boundary is to no avail. It has remained being porous--intermarriage, trade and other business were not barred due to the colonial coordinates.

Of course, a reductionist approach always takes us to see where Ethiopia ends and where Eritrea begins. But at this time, the most crucial point should be how to surpass the stalemate once and for all.

Now with the historic decision of the Executive Committee of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democracy Front (EPRDF), Ethiopia has ones again proven its stand to the restoration of normalcy between the countries. It as well put no precondition to the implementation of the decision.

By doing so, it awards itself and that of Eritrea with a medal of peace and prosperity. The resources which have been directed to the "no peace, no war" situation would imminently go to create jobs to their millions of unemployed youth. Both would focus on mutual development efforts, avoiding mutual hostilities.

The last decade has been monumental for Ethiopia as it championed in integrating its economy, generally, with its neighbors to the east, west and south. And to the north, the decade witnessed tense situation with its sisterly country.

That deadlock even went beyond its natural life time. And time has now come to dismantle it. This would obviously give the two people to draw their mutual destiny that is interwoven with flesh and blood. Yes, Ethiopia, 100+ million people, could create big market to Eritrea. And Ethiopia can get sea access via port of Assab--their economic interdependence is beyond doubt.

Due to this, it is immature to calculate as to what Ethiopia could lose and what Eritrea could gain-- the relations goes far beyond tract of land, demarcation and delimitation.

Economic integration in East Africa cannot and will not be complete without blowing final peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea. And as IGAD chair and economic leader in the region, Ethiopia's decision should earn due respect from sub-regional, regional and international communities as well.

On top of this, media people, member of the academia, the Diaspora community and all pertinent bodies have historic responsibilities of informing the general public regarding the long-term benefits the countries could secure as a result of the implementation of the agreement. To cut the long story short, all stakeholders should not weigh it in terms of two extremes--winner and loser--it is win-win. That's it.