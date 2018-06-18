Rwanda: African Security Experts Resolve to Benchmark Isange Center

Participants at the just concluded training on gender based violence (GBV) and human trafficking have resolved to advocate for the establishment GBV support service centers similar to the Isange one stop center in all member states.

The three-day training in the framework of Kigali International Conference Declaration (KICD) brought together over 100 police, military and prison wardens from 41 African countries.

The establishment of anti-GBV support service centre was contained in a statement released by participants during the closing of the training, yesterday, held at the Rwanda National Police headquarters in Kacyiru.

Participants also called for the urgent prioritization of increased gender budgeting, sharing gender related crime data among African security organs and to harmonies GBV response methodologies to facilitate better case management.

They called on governments and private actors to provide training on the problems related to abuse and violence and human trafficking, in addition to greater transparency in the private sector in regard to reports of abuse and the steps taken to address them.

Participants said research into the scope, manifestations and impact of the abuse, as well as a strengthened emphasis on protection against human trafficking, is also required.

"Research is crucial in addressing and fighting GBV and human trafficking crimes, therefore, security organs need to prioritize it" said Senior Supt Collins H. Hikalinda from Zambia police services, who spoke on behalf of the participants.

While presiding over the closing of the training, the State Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana the, said that Rwanda formulated laws in addition to regional and international legal frameworks against GBV and trafficking in human beings.

"I call on each one of us to commit ourselves in different prevention and response aspects. Laws are not enough, we as individuals especially men must commit to work together to end GBV and human trafficking. This is how we shall make real change," the State Minister said.

The Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Services, Brig. George Rwigamba, thanked regional sister institutions and governments for joining efforts against the challenges brought about by GBV and Human Trafficking.

Kigali International Declaration was endorsed in 2010 during the maiden conference that examined the role of security organs in ending violence against women and girls.

The main objective of the training was to foster critical collaboration between investigation, security organs and victim support services to offer justice for victims and to respond collectively and effectively to GBV and human trafficking.