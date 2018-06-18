Malawi: Karonga Utd, TN Stars Share Spoils in Draw - Malawi TNM Super League

Karonga United's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was laid bear for all to see as fellow new comers TN Stars held the home side to a battling 1-1 draw in a TNM Super League match played at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

The match, played in front of a sizable crowd will be remembered for Karonga United's profligacy in front of goal as clear goal scoring chances went begging time after time.

The crocodiles of Karonga made a lightening start to the game and should have taken an early led in the 9th minute but goal-shy Khumbo Msowoya missed a penalty after the home side were awarded a spot-kick following a handball in the TN Star's penalty area.

The home side went close again in the 17th and 24th minute again through Msowoya and Antony Mfune who failed to turn the ball home in the six yard box after a goal-mouth scramble.

Despite Karonga United looking more composed on the ball the Kasungu based rookies grew more into the game as the first half went on and began pinning the home side back with their clever passing and exchange and went close to breaking the deadlock through the impressive Stern Davy and China Chirwa.

However, despite enjoying a lion share of possession and opportunities in the first half, the Ingwinas somehow went into the break with the game at 0-0.

In the second half, Karonga United started off where they had left off, exerting pressure on TN Stars defense, playing off some neat one touch football but chance after chance went begging.

In the 64th minute the home side were punished for their profligacy in front of goal as China Chilwa swept TN Stars into the led following a mix up in the Karonga's penalty area.

However, the lead didn't last long as Karonga United substitute, Gule Mwaisope equalized 2 minutes later after a flowing move involving four players.

Despite the two sides going all out for the elusive winner in the last 20 minutes they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after 90 minutes.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose, lamented his sides composure in front of goal once more.

"It's becoming a familiar tune unfortunately for us. We are drawing games that we should be winning easily and we should have won this game too but this is football," Nyambose lamented.

TN Stars coach Meke Mwase said he was happy to come away from home with a point.

"It was a difficult match for us but we played well, we were well organized at the back and 1-1 draw was a fair result," he said.

The point keeps Karonga United 7th in the table with 12 points from 11 matches. While the point also keeps TN Stars in 8th place with also 12 points having played a game less.