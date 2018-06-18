Tanzania: Chalinze MP's Office Razed Down By Fire

Coast — Fire has razed down the office of the Chalinze Member of Parliament, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete (CCM).

The cause of the night inferno, which completely destroyed properties has not yet been established.

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shanna told The Citizen on Sunday, June 17, 2018 that police and citizens have joined forces in the rescue exercise.

Bwilingu Councilor where the office is located, Mr Lucas Lufunga, told this paper earlier that fire brigade and rescue teams swang into action and put it out, but damage was already done.