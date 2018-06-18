Rwanda: First Lady Calls for Joint Efforts for Child's Rights, Welfare

Ensuring the rights and welfare of children requires everyone's efforts if the country is to have a future generation who will play a noble role in national development.

The First Lady, Jeannette Kagame made the call during the celebration of African Child Day and the World day against Child Labour yesterday in Gakenke District.

The First Lady called for joint efforts by parents, teachers and government leaders as well as development partners to ensure that all children's rights are respected and end child labour in all forms.

The celebration started with a guided tour of the First Lady at the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in Nemba sector, built by Gakenke district and the community.

She said that if a child is taken care of, it helps them in better growth and living peacefully with others as it also awakens their brains, hence preparing them to become future leaders.

"Celebrating both days should go hand in hand with fighting for child's rights and all challenges that can hinder their growth, hence leading to a happier life and make them broader in thinking and understanding things," she said.

"It is important to also know that the child should be protected from child labour as it affects their growth and prevent them from exercising their rights such as playing and studying," she added

She challenged all stakeholders to double their efforts in insuring that more ECDs are constructed and make sure that the existing ones also serve their purpose, by delivering integrated services

"We need to keep in mind that the ECD programme is not a way of giving children a place to stay, but it covers the holistic development of children who attend such centres.

While addressing parents, the First Lady reminded them that feeding children is not their only responsibility but should follow up every step of their development.

"As parents, finding food for your children and shelter is not enough, you need to talk to them and train them to direct well their thoughts and always be innovative towards developing their families, using ICT and sharing skills with others, this will help build the Rwanda and Africa we want," she told parents

To the children

The First Lady, who is also the chairperson of Imbuto Foundation challenged children to always bear in mind that more efforts are invested in them, adding that they should avoid all forms of distractions and focus more on studies.

"You are the future and the strength of the country, you have a great value and Rwanda expects a lot from you, all efforts parents and teachers invest in taking care of you and ensure your better health can't be productive if you play no role," she told the hundreds of children who had gathered for celebrations.

She hailed development partners for the support they offer to the government and urged them to keep supporting various development programmes to find solutions to the existing challenges, namely: stunting, poor hygiene, limited skills in the important of ECD, children who are not registered and child labour among others.

There are over 4100 fully fledged ECD centres countrywide but the plan is to have each at village level according to Esperance Nyirasafari, the Minister for Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF).

Mrs. Kagame pledged continuous support for more ECDs which will benefit each child under 6 years.

Over 8,3830 children have been helped out of child labour since 2016 according to a report from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

Parents and children expressed joy during the celebrations saying that it shows that the government cares for them.

"I commit to ensure my children are healthy and that they benefit from ECD as it is closer to me unlike before when I could not find it, this will improve their growth and help me engage more in development activities," said Pascaline Nyiransabimana, a mother of two.

UNICEF representative to Rwanda, Ted Maly who spoke on behalf of development partners hailed the efforts by the government to promote child's rights and constructing ECDs for Rwandan children.

He said however that a lot needs to be done to ensure that all the children enjoy their rights, access education and not be involved in Child Labour.

The Day of African Child celebration is considered as a call for action to all State Parties of the African Union to the World in general to increase efforts in ensuring promotion and protection of children's rights, taking strong measures to fight violence inflicted on children.