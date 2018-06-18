Ethiopia: Why Some Public Policies Fail to Meet Targets

Scholars identify reasons why some public policies fail to meet their prioritized targets though some policies that are designed and implemented by the government are effective.

The Ethiopian Herald approached Addis Ababa University and Civil Service University scholars to analyze why some public policies fail to meet their targets as proposed on their provision.

Addis Ababa University Assistant Professor Dr. Berhanu Deno, said that as policy is a blueprint for a given nation, with some exceptions the public has to be part of the policy in all stages. Policy which is not supported by the public cannot be effective.

Policies should be in the hands of proper implementer, Dr. Birehanu believes adding that the executor needs not only to have political commitment but also matching knowledge to the position.

Policy requires necessary financial muscle and technology without which human skill can do nothing to the success of any public policy. In our case there are policies that look perfect on paper but problematic in reality. This is resulted from the absence of public participation and their effectiveness is not fully swallowed by the people.

Dr Berhanu elaborates, "The land administration policy is a good example of unsuccessful policies. It was designed to benefit the public and the government. But, in reality, it is not possible to access land by the majority as it benefits few and enhances patronage networks for land grabbing and eviction of people from their land."

Dr. Berhanu also asserts that policies that did not include the public interest at all level and that could not benefit all sects of the society cannot be effective. It will be source of conflict and it will fail.

Civil Service University Policy Study and Research Department Head, Assistance Professor, Dereje Tefera also raises that the public at large has not participated in the policy designing and is not well awared persistently.

He also questions the agricultural sector where the government spends enormous amount of money to ensure food security. The reason for this failure, Dereje notes, is that the stakeholders are not well awared to move with government as required to fully achieve the goals the policy.

Whenever policies are designed they should consider the overall situations of that particular country, he noted furthering that policies have to emphasize on socioeconomic and political issues to be effective. In order to do this completely, public involvement is mandatory.

"Our policies had vital roles for the national economic development in previous years with all their gaps that require revision." Derje explains adding the professional gap between the policy requirements and implementers.

Seconding Dereje's view, Civil Service University lecturer, Dr. Gebre Kirstos Nurye also says that both financial and human development capacity are challenges for effectiveness of a given policy. If policies are copied from others there needs to be equivalent human power and financial capacity.

Policy Study and Research Center, Senior Researcher, Dr. Girma Teshome, on his part argues that all policies were designed and implemented to answer the basic questions of the society. For this reason, active involvement of the public is a key for the success of that particular policy. Public support and active involvement has a significant role for policy effectiveness.

The government might draft policies but if they are not supported by the public it cannot be successful. "No policy would be effective in absence of public active participation. Whenever policies could not match with public interests, their effectiveness would be in question," he notes by adding if not their accomplishment will be obstacle or poor.

No matter how perfect it is, any policy that is not properly implemented, would fail achieve its target. This could be resulted when the public does not have awareness on the particular policy or when implementer lack proper knowledge.

Dr. Girma also agrees with the claim of Dr. Gebre-Kirstos. Failure to understand the potential of the country is one of the challenges for the effectiveness of policies.

All the scholars agree that public at large and stakeholders must be involved in designing policies to make them successful. Both the public and the officials have to understand and have common ground for a given policy. And policy implementers' skills and professions have to fill the requirements of the policies to lead and perform effectively with efficiency. Leadership quality to understand the policy is the other cause of policy malfunction to meet targets. As well failure to integrate local experience with adopted polices is the other challenge.

absence of proper public participation, proper resource to implement them and failure to understand their purposes has crippled the effort.