Ethiopia: Agency Programs Second Food Security Through Job Opportunity

The Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency programs second round food security through creating job opportunity to reduce poverty in city and urban areas.

Agency Communication Director Asefa Ferede told The Ethiopian Herald that the second round program will benefit more than 250,000 peoples in the form of direct support and through creating job opportunities.

He said that the first food security program has created a positive impact on the lives of the beneficeries and has created job opportunities for about 170,000 individuals within 11 towns after two years of implementation.

Assefa also said that the program will enable individuals under poverty line at national level. This benefit the peoples as a part of challenging poverty. It is making the public who are under poverty to generate their income.

The program is 450 million dollar project and it will be functional for the coming ten years.

It is expected that within the coming ten years about 4.7 million peoples who are under poverty level will be beneficiary from the program in 472 towns.