18 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Agency Programs Second Food Security Through Job Opportunity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Genet Fekade

The Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency programs second round food security through creating job opportunity to reduce poverty in city and urban areas.

Agency Communication Director Asefa Ferede told The Ethiopian Herald that the second round program will benefit more than 250,000 peoples in the form of direct support and through creating job opportunities.

He said that the first food security program has created a positive impact on the lives of the beneficeries and has created job opportunities for about 170,000 individuals within 11 towns after two years of implementation.

Assefa also said that the program will enable individuals under poverty line at national level. This benefit the peoples as a part of challenging poverty. It is making the public who are under poverty to generate their income.

The program is 450 million dollar project and it will be functional for the coming ten years.

It is expected that within the coming ten years about 4.7 million peoples who are under poverty level will be beneficiary from the program in 472 towns.

Ethiopia

UAE Reveals U.S.$3 Billion Aid, Investment Package

ADDIS ABABA --The United Arab Emirates pledged a total of 3billon USD aid and investments in Ethiopia as UAE Crown… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.