Ethiopia: Implementing Algiers Agreement Commendable - UN, IGAD Officials

Officials of IGAD and UN appreciated and expressed support for Ethiopia's recent decision to fully implement the Algiers Agreement and sustain peace with neighboring Eritrea.

In Friday's an exclusive interview with ENA UNDP Resident Representative Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie said the recent moves taking place by the new Prime Minister of Ethiopia and his government is important step and the rest of Africa should watch and emulate it.

Artificial borders created during the colonial times and before have been incredibly hindering African progress, she said, and added "because of these borders have hardened and as a result people have been divided."

She noted that such border disputes and divisions need to be addressed through a peaceful mechanism to sustain peace and continental development.

During his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Abiy clearly expressed his readiness for dialogue and resolving the Ethio-Eritrea situation peacefully once and for all.

"I think Ethiopia and Eritrea will be setting an amazing example to the rest of the continent by actually going forward to remove this obstacle," Eziakonwa-Onochie underlined.

The resolution of border issue will benefit Ethiopians and Eritreans would contribute for African economic integration, she stated, and assured UNDP's continued support to the ongoing inclusive moves in Ethiopia.

"We are here to support Ethiopia to implement the Sustainable Development Goals under the 2030 Agenda and the reforms are a big part of that. Without the right environment and the right conditions it will be very difficult to realize all of the goals and programs," the representative pointed out.

Dr. Simon K. Nyambura, Director of IGAD Center of Excellence for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism said "We all are excited for the developments that are taking place in Ethiopia at the movement."

Stating Ethiopia's strength at regional and international levels, he pointed out "so the changes are welcome for all and they are positive".

Nyambura said Ethiopia's commitment to implement the agreement is commendable and is a way of reducing conflict and resolve it, so this is a welcome move.

"We encourage the countries to work together, have that corrective action to resolve in the issues may be there and to cooperate and collaborate in all the issues and ensure regional peace and security", he urged.

He stated that "We are very proud and we just want that momentum to be maintained."

The Algiers Agreement was a peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia signed on December 12, 2000, in Algiers, Algeria to end the border conflict.