Rwanda: Francophonie - Rwanda Bids for the Position of Secretary General

The Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community, Louise Mushikiwabo on June 14, 2018 handed a message of her President Paul Kagame to Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang to forward to President Paul Biya. The Prime Minister received the special envoy of the Rwandan President on behalf of President Paul Biya.

Talking to the press after the Star Building audience, Louise Mushikiwabo said, "I came here as an envoy of President Paul Kagame with a message to be conveyed to his brother President Paul Biya . The message has to do with Rwanda's bid for the International Organisation of the Francophonie. We are bidding for the Secretary General's position." She said the message to be forward to President Biya is to solicit support for Rwanda's bid.

The Rwandan special envoy described relations between Cameroon and her country as "fantastic." She disclosed that her audience with Prime Minister also focused on the relations. Cameroon and Rwanda are members of the International Organisation of the Francophonie and the Commonwealth have convergence of views in promoting self-reliance development and developing their human resources.

One of the key aspects of the cooperation between the two countries, she said, is her country's National Carrier, Rwanda Air which is a regular feature in Cameroon's economic capital Douala.

Before meeting Prime Minister Yang, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 also had discussions with Cameroon's Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

The discussions were along the side lines of the of the first meeting of Central African Convention for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and all Parts and Components that can be used for their Manufacture, Repair and Assembly.

The meeting was to discuss collaboration on the elimination of small arms. She said the meeting was successful and expressed the intention of State members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and Rwanda to do much more together to control of small and light arms.