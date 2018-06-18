Nigerian Striker Joins Shakhtar From Manchester City On Permanent Deal

Little known Manchester City forward, Olanrewaju Kayode, has signed a five year deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for an undisclosed fee.

Kayode joined the reigning Premier League champions from Austria Vienna last August but did not make a single appearance for the Citizens despite his great season with the Austrian side where he scored 24 goals in 48 matches in the 2016/2017 season. With game-time hard to come by at an already star-studded City side, the player went on a season-long loan at Spanish side Girona. His stint at the La Liga side was however cut short in March this year after he failed to score in two starts and 12 substitute appearances, which prompted his loan move to Shakhtar.

On the club's official website, Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin was quoted saying, "Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar. We redeemed him from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year contract. He proved himself well, Paulo Fonseca, (the Shakhtar manager) is pleased with him."

The 25-year old bagged three goals in eight appearances for the Ukrainian side, winning a league and cup double in the process. His impressive performance during his short spell has resulted in the club exercising the option to take the Super Eagle on a permanent move that will see the player stay at the club until 2022.

Previously, Kayode has also played for Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, Maccabi Netanya in Israel and FC Luzern in Switzerland. Internationally, he has represented the "Super Eagles" at the 2009 and 2011 Under-17 as well as Under-20 World Cups respectively.