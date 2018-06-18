18 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TBL Sends 10 to Watch World Cup

TEN more Tanzanians have won tickets to watch World Cup matches in a draw conducted yesterday by Tanzania Breweries Limited in Dar es Salaam.

Other lucky winners were awarded 1m/- cash prizes as well. Going under Kilimanjaro Lager banner, the selection of the lucky winners is part of the World Cup campaigns being carried out by the brewer.

TBL whose brand; Kilimanjaro Lager picked as the final's special beer, has been campaigning for the ongoing championship even before its kickoff on June 14 this year.

TBL will foot all expenses of the lucky winners while in Russia. Charles John , one of the winners from Geita region said he was delighted with the victory that gives him a chance to watch matches live.

"It is a good promotion and was justly conducted. I thank TBL for the beneficial promotion," he said.

Also won a ticket was a resident of Dar es Salaam, Kaijage Kironde who said he didn't believe he would one day watch World Cup live.

Explaining further on the promotion, TBL's Communication and Customers manager, David Tarimo said the promotion has been conducted for the fourth week and already ten lucky Tanzanians have won tickets.

