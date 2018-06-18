Ethiopia: Focus On Corporate Good Governance

Ever since Ethiopia started following free market economy the private sector has contributed immensely to the economic growth of the country.

Companies actually operate for the financial benefit of the owners. As long as the companies seek their profit they naturally tend to ensure the effective operation of the entity. That is why in some cases private companies are preferred in service delivery than publicly owned ones. If they do not operate accordingly they are going to be losers.

In Ethiopia many service giving companies have been owned and run by the government. The major ones are telecom and electricity. In spite of the growth in their coverage and type the services have faced continuous criticism in their efficiency and getting customer satisfaction.

One of the reasons for the weaknesses of such public enterprises is that they are run as state monopolies and are operating without a competitor. But the existence of a competitor is raised as an important issue in providing quality, efficient and diversified service to the public.

The ruling party has also take the first step in bringing about radical change in the ownership of such enterprises with the decision to sell portions of the stakes to local and foreign investors. This initiative is welcome by many people, scholars and institutions.

But there is a need to make sure that the companies that are going to be privatized would surely continue with their existing level of efficiency and benefit to the society. Despite some draw backs raised on them many of the public enterprises have undeniably contributed to the economy by earning foreign currency, employment as well as revenue to the economy.

After privatization too, these companies need to operate at least at equal level of efficiency if not more. If they perform below the level of performance they had under the full ownership of the government, it means the company and the country are losing.

There is a possibility that companies may face loss after privatization. Actually many of the enterprises that the government privatized in the past are believed to be successful. However, there are also others who have miserably failed to expand and profit.

The main reason that could be raised here is enterprises may not always succeed under private ownership and in some cases it is important to foster the culture of corporate good governance for the success of such companies.

Private companies that are run by a board may face problems like lack of accountability, honesty, corruption and mischief among others. Such malpractices affect the effectiveness and efficiency of the enterprises making them liable to legal and financial risks. Finally they cause loss to the owners.

The loss incurred on the companies has wide ranging ramifications to the entire economy of the country. First the revenue which the owners and the country secure will be lost. Many people would also be left unemployed. More over many individuals and enterprises who have the capacity and interest to invest on such companies would lose thrust in the future.

The existence of good corporate governance alleviates all these risks. It will ensure not only the success of the companies but also pave the way for a stable macro economy. Hence the government should support the efforts of institutions like Ethiopian Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI) in paving the way for better corporate system in the country.