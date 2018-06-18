Tanzania: Older HIV-Positive Children Should Be Notified

Arusha — CRUSADORS of the rights of children have urged lawmakers to reduce the number of years when a children infected with HIV/AIDS should be informed about their health status.

Currently, it is strictly prohibited to inform the infected child before she/he turns 14 years of age, the children's rights fighters revealed during the just ended International Day of the African Child commemorations held in Arusha.

The Executive Director for the Centre of Women and Children Development (CWCD) organisation, Ms Hindu Mbwego said that hiding the truth has been worsening the victims' health since they refrain from taking Anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs). "Most victims throw away the drugs as they do not know that they could help them.

As a result, the victims get weaker as they ignore the diagnostic instructions, which direct them taking the dose on daily basis. "Let the government and other stakeholders in general think about transparency to these minors," she recommended.

Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, responded that to children, what was needed was not only transparency but the government was looking forward to introducing what is called 'self HIV testing plan'.

The Plan is aimed at enabling everybody to conduct HIV test on his/her own, unlike in the current situation where the tests are conducted at health centres, by only authorised officers.

According to Dr Ndugulile the plan will also allow mature children to go for tests without the consent of their parents. The commemorations gave opportunities for participants to tell the approaches they have been applying to fight for the minors' rights.

The Communications Officer for Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung (DSW), Ms Philomena Marijani, said that her organisation normally offers reproductive health seminars to the young persons.

She stressed that the awareness campaigns in totality should be prioritised as they make young people recognise themselves and value their humanity.

The World Education Organisation in collaboration with Tanzanian government, under the sponsorship of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) do run what is called "Waache Wasome" programme, aimed at enabling female students to accomplish their studies.