Liberia: Finance Minister Tours Liberia Revenue Authority, Lauds Revenue Collection

Monrovia — The Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel Tweah on Friday (June 15, 2018) visited the headquarters of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and assured the Authority of President George M. Weah's full commitment in supporting the collection of lawful revenue to fund the government's Pro-Poor Agenda.

Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba welcomed and briefed the Minister of developments at the LRA, enumerating key achievements, challenges and prospects of the government's revenue collecting machinery.

The CG Tamba, along with her two deputies, later led Minister Tweah on a guided tour of the LRA headquarters during which time the Minister entered every office and interacted with the employees, thanking them for their services to Mama Liberia.

'I just stop by to say thank you and that the President appreciates the work you do here every day for the country,' the Minister noted as he thanked employees and shoke their hands in their respective offices.

Minister Tweah said President Weah 'stands behind the LRA Management and its employees to do more in collecting the lawful revenue needed to develop the country.

The Minister expressed delight over the LRA Real Estate Community Partnership Project and indicated that the Government will commit resources to support the initiative which both encourages tax payment and provide employment opportunities, especially for young people. 'We will put some money behind this project,' he said.

Minister Tweah, while visiting the Real Estate Tax Division, underscored the need for citizens or property owners to pay their real property taxes, saying 'everyone must pay their taxes.'

In his final message, the Minister urged employees to keep working harder as that is the only way revenue can be collected for the government to succeed in meeting its development agenda.

The Commissioner General Tamba has meanwhile lauded the Minister for the visit and pledged the LRA's commitment in meeting its side of the bargain in effectively collecting the needed revenue to facilitate the realization of the governments Pro-Poor Agenda.

Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs Decontee T. King-Sackie, Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs Oliver N. Rogers, II and Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi formed part of the guided tour.